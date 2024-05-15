All Stars Series vital for Pearls

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says both the men’s open and under 23 teams provided quality high-level game time for the Fiji Pearls and the Baby Pearls.

Koster made the comments at the conclusion of All Stars Netball Series, wrapping up the five-day tournament which started last Thursday.

She says both the Pearls and Baby Pearls capitalized on the tournament, testing their fitness while coaches fine-tune their gameplay and strategies.

The event showcased an exhilarating netball matches and provided high-level game time experience for our national teams.

Fiji Pearls head coach Una Rokoura used the platform to assess players as they prepare for the PacificAus Sports Netball Series next month.



Meanwhile, the men’s under 23 and open team are also preparing for the upcoming championship scheduled for July.