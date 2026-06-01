Nakacia to debut as Nakesa shifts to No.8

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women head coach Mike Legge has made several changes to his side ahead of their first home game of the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season, with Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s representative Vika Nakacia set to make her club debut against the Western Force in Lautoka this Saturday.

The Drua return to Churchill Park looking to bounce back from their opening-round defeat and have handed Nakacia her first appearance in the blue jersey at outside centre.

Legge has also reshuffled his forward pack, with powerhouse Mereoni Nakesa moving to number eight after a strong showing in round one.

Originally from Matacawalevu in Yasawa, with maternal links to Navotua, Nakacia joins the Drua setup after representing the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side. The former Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute student also featured for the Yasawa Women’s Rugby team.

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Last week’s Tropik Wood Top Tackler Alfreda Fisher shifts to openside flanker, while Kolora Lomani has been named at halfback.

In the front row, Karalaini Naisewa starts at loosehead prop alongside captain Bitila Tawake at hooker and Tiana Robanakadavu at tighthead.

Karavaki Lutumaibau and Carletta Yee pair up in the second row, while Nunia Daunimoala takes the blindside flank role.

Lomani and Varanisese Qoro combine in the halves, with Aqela Raitubu and returning winger Repeka Tove occupying the wings. Josivini Naihamu retains her place at inside centre, with Nakacia outside her, while Ivamere Rokowati switches from centre to fullback.

The bench features Keleni Marawa, Zipporah Sorokacika, Keri Lawavou, Vilisi Tivalele, Salaseini Railumu, Evivi Senikarivi, Litiana Vueti and Michella’e Stolz.

Fans are encouraged to turn out in numbers, with Punjas Fiji set to hand out free Drua flags to the first 500 supporters through the gates from 1pm. One lucky Jack’s Fan of the Match will also receive a $250 shopping voucher, while Tanoa Hotels Hypers will distribute free T-shirts at halftime.

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women host the Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.