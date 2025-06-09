McDonald’s Fiji becomes Nadi Rugby Union naming sponsor

McDonald’s Nadi Rugby Partnership Signed

McDonald’s Fiji has strengthened its partnership with the Nadi Rugby Union, moving from a supporting partner to becoming the Union’s official naming rights sponsor.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signing, marking a new chapter in the company’s support for rugby development in Nadi.

The Union will now operate as McDonald’s Nadi Rugby Union.

The agreement will support the Union’s rugby development programmes, administration, and player welfare initiatives ahead of the 2026 Fiji Rugby Skipper Cup Competition.

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The sponsorship will also support the Union’s men’s, women’s, and Under-20 teams.

Nadi Rugby Union says the partnership will help strengthen its programmes and create more opportunities for players, clubs, and the wider rugby community.

Union President Ponijese Lou says the partnership goes beyond financial assistance.

“This partnership represents more than sponsorship, and it reflects a shared commitment to the development of rugby, and empowers the development of players, the strengthening of clubs, and the creation of meaningful opportunities for the next generation of NRA talent.”

McDonald’s Fiji says its support reflects its commitment to community development and encouraging young athletes through sport.

The McDonald’s Nadi men’s team will face Kadavu Rugby in the opening round of the 2026 Skipper Cup this Saturday.