2,000 Stray dogs sterilised

[Photo: FILE]

The Agriculture Ministry has desexed more than 2,000 dogs in the past year as it works to reduce stray numbers.

The program is part of a long-term effort to reduce the stray dog population.

The figure was revealed by Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Andrew Tukana while responding to questions before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

“We don’t have the numbers of staff to regulate them so that’s an issue at the moment. So we are trying to work you know with you know other stakeholders to be able to work towards a common goal.”

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Tukana said the program was aimed at slowing the breeding cycle of stray dogs through desexing and rehoming rather than culling.

However, he acknowledged the approach will take years before communities see a noticeable reduction in stray dogs.

According to Tukana once dogs are desexed they can no longer reproduce but those returned to the streets still contribute to the immediate problem until they eventually die.

Tukana said the Ministry cannot simply eliminate stray dogs because of animal welfare concerns and public opposition to mass killings.

Instead, officers are trapping dogs, working with organisations including the SPCA and trying to find homes for as many animals as possible.

He said the Ministry was also supporting desexing programs but admitted manpower remains one of its biggest challenges, with outdated legislation and limited staff affecting enforcement.

The Permanent Secretary said responsible dog ownership was equally important.

While licensing is already in place, he said some owners continue to allow their dogs to roam freely despite legal requirements to keep them confined.

Tukana said the Ministry was reviewing penalties for irresponsible owners and is discussing changes that could give municipal councils greater authority to monitor licensing and take action against owners who fail to control their animals.

Opposition MP Praveen Kumar questioned whether the Ministry’s current strategy is enough, arguing that people continue to face daily risks from stray dogs.

He stated communities should not have to wait years before seeing results and called for stronger action to address what he described as a growing public safety issue.