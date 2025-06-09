Fuel bill drives import spike

[Photo: File]

Higher fuel purchases pushed Fiji’s imports up in May.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics stated that imports from Singapore increased by $52.5 million to $195.5 million with diesel and fuel products making up much of the rise.

Imports from Malaysia also surged by $52.6 million to $64.7 million, driven by aviation fuel and diesel.

China remained one of Fiji’s biggest sources of imports at $113.7 million, while New Zealand imports rose to $81.9 million, mainly from food products including frozen meat, milk powder and butter.

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On the export front, the United States became Fiji’s top market for domestic exports, with exports rising by $21.9 million to $52.9 million.

The increase was helped by aircraft supplies, mineral water and mahogany.

Exports to China also grew, boosted by gold ores, mineral water and timber products.

But exports to Australia fell by $4.4 million to $20.9 million, following lower shipments of gold and other goods.

Fiji’s re-exports also recorded strong growth, with Pacific markets leading the increase. Tonga, Cook Islands and Tuvalu saw major rises, largely due to fuel products being shipped through Fiji.

The figures are based on data from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and show fuel continues to play a major role in Fiji’s trade movements.