Climate risks urged in Health Bill

Climate change impacts and extreme weather risks should be considered in Fiji’s proposed Public Health Amendment Bill.

This was highlighted by Ministry of Climate Change Manager Policy Genevieve Jiva during a submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Jiva says while climate impacts cannot always be predicted, agencies must consider climate risks when developing health policies and regulations.

She says existing measures, including planned relocation guidelines and improved building standards, can support efforts to protect communities from climate-related threats.

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“And in particular, for extreme weather events. We are also happy to work with the Ministry in implementing our existing policies around relocation, the planned relocation guidelines and standard operating procedures. We are also working on Category 5 housing plans and building codes, which can be developed in a way to prevent further impacts from climate change and protect public health.”

Jiva says the Ministry of Climate Change has recommended that the new Public Health Bill considers climate change impacts when planning health infrastructure.

Standing Committee Member Aliki Bia says proposed amendments will also include villages, giving authorities greater powers to respond during health emergencies and natural disasters.

“So whenever there’s a natural disaster, the power is there. If there’s an outbreak of any disease, they can respond wherever needed. Since 1935, the Public Health Act has not included villages. Now, one of the new amendments includes villages.”

Bia says recognising villages in the legislation will strengthen disaster response planning and emergency measures.