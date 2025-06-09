Ra secure historic Skipper Cup promotion

Ra vs Vatukoula: Skipper Cup showdown
Ra has secured promotion to the Skipper Cup for the first time in history after defeating Vatukoula 35-24 in the opening semifinal of the 2026 Vodafone Vanua Cup.
The victory seals Ra’s place in next year’s premier provincial rugby competition, marking a major milestone for the union after years of competing in the Vanua Cup.
Ra controlled much of the contest, producing a composed performance to overcome a determined Vatukoula side and book their historic promotion.
Head coach Sireli Bobo praised his players for their commitment throughout the campaign, while halfback Peni Matawalu played a key role in guiding the side around the park.
Ra will now turn their attention to the Vodafone Vanua Cup final as they look to cap off a memorable season with the championship title.