Chand turns focus to Ba showdown

Labasa FC coach Alvin Chand

Labasa FC coach Alvin Chand has already shifted his attention to next week’s top-of-the-table clash against Ba following his side’s 1-0 victory over Navua in the Extra Premier League.

The win kept the Babasiga Lions in second place on 32 points, just one behind league leaders Ba, setting the stage for a crucial encounter at Subrail Park.

Chand acknowledges the challenge awaiting his side against the Fiji FACT champions and current league leaders.

“With all due respect to Ba, they are a formidable side. We all know that. They are the champions of Fiji FACT as well and they are in first position in the league.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Labasa coach says his immediate focus is on recovery and preparing the squad for what could prove to be a pivotal match in the title race.

“We’ll have to go back, recover well, assess our injuries and then start preparations for the match against Ba.”

Chand also believes his side must improve on its previous performance against the Men in Black after falling 1-0 in their last meeting.

“The last time we met, we lost 1-0, so there are a lot of areas of improvement needed for that game.”

With the match set to be played at Subrail Park, Chand is hoping home support can play a key role.

“Since we are hosting at Subrail Park, I believe our fans will be there backing us and that’s what is needed mostly.”

The highly anticipated clash could have major implications in the race for the 2026 Extra Premier League title.