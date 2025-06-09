Consumer protection laws set for review

[Photo: FILE]

Consumer protection laws must continue to evolve as the marketplace changes, with growing digital transactions and new forms of consumer risks.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the rise of online commerce has created a need to strengthen the consumer protection framework and ensure people are better protected.

She adds the council continues to work with government agencies, regulators, and stakeholders on measures to improve consumer protection and promote fair business practices.

Shandil highlighted that work is underway on reviewing scam legislation, while the Council will soon engage consultants to review the Consumer Credit Act.

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“So these are some of the work that is going on in order to protect or to provide protection to consumers. Consumers are also encouraged to stay informed through official updates from the relevant authorities regarding any legislative or policy changes.”

She says these steps are aimed at strengthening protections for consumers and addressing emerging risks.