Most-capped Drua veteran not done yet

Karalaini Naisewa at training

Despite the disappointment of Saturday’s Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final defeat to the NSW Waratahs, McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women stalwart Karalaini Naisewa has no plans of stepping away from the game anytime soon.

The 31-cap veteran, who has been with the Drua since the franchise’s inaugural Super Rugby Women’s season in 2022, says her journey with the club remains unfinished.

Naisewa is one of the four remaining pioneers from the original Drua squad and has played a key role in the team’s rise, helping the side secure championship titles in 2022 and 2023.

Now the club’s most-capped player, the experienced front-rower says her focus is firmly on helping the Drua reclaim the title.

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“No, I will come back and will continue to do so until I lift the title with the Drua again, then I will see what’s next for me.”

The comment reflects Naisewa’s determination to help the Drua bounce back from the heartbreak of losing a historic home grand final in Ba.

Having played a central role in the club’s success since its inception, Naisewa remains committed to adding another championship to her already impressive Drua career before considering her future beyond rugby.