AIIB commits to Fiji development partnership

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank says it is ready to support Fiji’s development journey by investing in infrastructure and working alongside the Government.

AIIB President Zou Jiayi, who was welcomed in Suva today, says infrastructure is critical for Fiji’s growth, especially with the country’s many islands requiring strong connectivity.

“Infrastructure is critical to the development of Fiji. We are the builders. We build infrastructure. You are also the builders. You build your country into a modernized and prosperous one.”

Zou says successful development must be based on the history, culture and needs of each country, adding that AIIB is committed to being a reliable development partner for Fiji.

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She says working together towards a common goal will help advance Fiji’s development priorities.