HTFA facility under scrutiny

[Photo: FILE]

Vegetable exporters supplying New Zealand markets claim they are facing losses of up to 80 to 90 percent after produce loses export quality following treatment.

They allege that produce treated at Nature’s Way Cooperative, Fiji’s only High Temperature Forced Air facility, is being damaged during the process.

HTFA facilities use controlled heat treatment on fruits and vegetables to eliminate fruit flies and meet the biosecurity requirements of overseas markets.

Exporters claim the damage during treatment leaves them with limited produce suitable for export, while they continue to bear treatment fees and other operational costs.

Article continues after advertisement

Vinesh Exports Managing Director Vandhana Shiwangni says the issue has persisted for several years, placing increasing financial pressure on exporters.

She says exporters have previously raised their concerns, but the issue has not been addressed to their satisfaction.

Salend Exports’ Krivnil Lakhan has also raised similar concerns, highlighting the significant losses his company has suffered due to damaged produce after treatment.

“We have to pay farmers. We have to pay the labourers. We have to pay for the fuel. We have to pay for the freight, and at the last, we have to pay for the treatment. We have no savings at all at the last.”

Lakhan also claims he has lost customers due to concerns over the quality of produce supplied to overseas markets.

Exporters allege the ongoing issue has affected their ability to maintain export relationships and meet customer expectations.

When contacted by FBC News, Nature’s Way Cooperative declined to comment on the matter.