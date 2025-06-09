Inmate abuse complaints investigated thoroughly, says Minister

[Photo: FILE]

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says allegations of abuse and misconduct involving inmates continue to arise within the Fiji Corrections Service, but insists every complaint is investigated through the appropriate disciplinary process.

Speaking on the Government’s budget allocation for the Fiji Corrections Service, Turaga says while complaints from inmates are not uncommon, the ministry remains committed to ensuring they are properly addressed.

Turaga states allegations are an ongoing reality in correctional institutions, making it essential for authorities to respond promptly and fairly.

“Of course, there is a small issue here and there in terms of allegations of complaint by inmates. That I address within the machinery.It happens at any given time. It’s always allegations. Our role is to ensure that those allegations are reported and investigated, and also timely remedial action to the officers. And I have done that from time to time”

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The minister adds the same principles of accountability applied to all security personnel under the Government’s responsibility.

Turaga also stresses that inmates must be treated with dignity despite serving prison sentences, saying Fiji has an obligation to meet internationally recognised standards.

He acknowledges that Fiji’s correctional facilities have not consistently met those standards.

“We’ve performed below the minimum standards. That’s something the Government has to address.”

Turaga notes addressing these shortcomings also includes taking disciplinary action against correctional officers where investigations find misconduct has occurred.

His comments come as the Government has increased funding for the Fiji Corrections Service in the 2026–2027 National Budget and continues efforts to improve conditions for both inmates and correctional officers.