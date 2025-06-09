Labasa farmers defy pressure, harvest cane

Labasa cane farmers are being praised for keeping harvesting operations moving despite challenges at the start of the 2026 crushing season.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says cane deliveries to the Labasa Mill have continued to improve, with farmers choosing to harvest despite pressure from some individuals calling for them to stop.

He says farmers in the Northern Division have shown strong commitment to the sugar industry despite fuel shortages and other disruptions affecting operations.

“I’d like to extend our deep appreciation to the cane farming community here in the North and all those who have been involved in the cane industry. Labasa and the Northern Division have shown very positive support in addressing the need to harvest sugar cane this year. Despite the challenges, farmers decided for themselves that, come what may, they would harvest their crop and they did exactly that.”

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Tunabuna says the steady flow of cane to the Labasa Mill reflects the resilience of northern farmers and their commitment to protecting their livelihoods.

He says this contrasts with some other milling areas where cane supply remains below expectations, adding that maintaining harvesting momentum will be critical to meeting sugar production targets.