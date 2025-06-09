Plan to help businesses secure finance

Fiji Investment Corporation Limited and the Australian Government's Market Development Facility partner to unlock impact investment opportunities for Fijian MSMEs

A $2.2 billion financing gap facing micro, small and medium enterprises is driving a new funding push.

Fiji Investment Corporation Limited (FICL) and the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility (MDF) are joining forces to help more MSMEs secure loans and investment to expand.

MSMEs make up 82 per cent of registered businesses in Fiji, contribute more than 18 per cent of GDP and provide jobs for about 60 percent of workers.

FICL General Manager Rowena Fong said the partnership would give promising businesses more options to secure capital.

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FICL is focused on supporting businesses with growth potential. This partnership will help create more ways for local businesses to access funding and strengthen Fiji’s investment sector.

The initiative will provide selected businesses with financial, legal and business advice to help them prepare for investment.

MDF Fiji Country Director Kelera Cavuilati says many Fijian businesses are ready to expand but cannot secure funding through traditional lenders.

Organic Plus Co-Founder Robert Hay states the funding will help the company increase production, expand its products and reach more customers across the Pacific.

FICL and MDF adds that the partnership will help more Fijian businesses grow, create jobs and strengthen the economy.