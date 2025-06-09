Parent’s sacrifices fuel lawyer’s journey

[Sabhiya Hassan with her parents after the swearing in ceremony last week. Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

For newly admitted lawyer Sabhiya Hassan, being admitted to the bar is more than a personal milestone, but a reflection of the sacrifices her family had to make.

Originally from Ba, Hassan is the first and only lawyer in her family.

Hassan says the initial stages of her journey, were met with self-doubt and the emotional struggle of living away from home.

“In the beginning of my education, I felt like setting back and I was having self-doubt, that probably this is not a thing for me. Yet, I made it till here.”

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Despite the challenges, Hassan says every sacrifice made by her parents motivated her to push forward.

“It’s not just about my sacrifices, it’s about my family’s hard work as well.”

Hassan says her decision to study law was inspired by her mother’s dream.

“I chose law just because it was my mum’s dream. And it will give us that respect She is so proud of me. Since she was a homemaker and she can’t believe that he child is now a lawyer”

Now a qualified lawyer, Hassan hopes her story encourages others to remain focused on their goals, regardless of the obstacles they face.

“Believe in yourself, believe in your hard work and believe in God.”

Hassan encourages others not to let the opinions of people get in the way of their goals.