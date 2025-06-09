Grammar quietly confident ahead of nationals

Suva Grammar U-15 rugby team

Suva Grammar School Under-15 head coach Meli Tuifagalele believes his side is tracking well ahead of the national quarter-finals but insists there is still work to be done.

Fresh from claiming the Southern Zone title with victory over Marist Brothers High School, Tuifagalele says the team is quietly confident as preparations begin for the next stage of the competition.

“We are quietly confident. We just have to sort out some of our work for the week.”

Despite the zone triumph, the coach says the players are focused on addressing areas that need improvement before the national championships.

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“There is still some stuff that we need to do well.”

With two weeks to prepare, Tuifagalele is backing his side to be ready regardless of who they face in the knockout rounds.

“I believe given the next two weeks, we’ll prep well and then we’ll await whoever comes in the quarter-final.”

The Southern Zone champions will now shift their attention to the national quarter-finals as they continue their quest for the Under-15 title.