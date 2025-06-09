Marist introduces pool win incentives for men’s competition

Teams competing in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s men’s competition will have added motivation this year, with organisers introducing financial incentives for every pool match victory.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram says the initiative is designed to reward grassroots teams and encourage competitive rugby throughout the tournament.

“For every pool game that you win in the men’s competition, there’s an incentive of $50 per team.”

With each team playing three pool matches, sides that win all their games can earn up to $150 before the knockout stages begin.

Tikaram said the incentive applies specifically to the men’s competition and aims to provide direct financial returns to participating teams, particularly grassroots clubs.

“At the end of the day, every grassroots team or any other team for that matter, if you win a pool game, you can win up to $150 if you win all your three pool games.”

He added that organisers have also introduced a new approach for teams that fail to win any of their pool matches, although further details on that initiative are expected to be announced.

The 50th edition of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be held from the 26th to the 28th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

