Losing run continues for Fijian Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua suffered its third consecutive loss in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against the Waratahs, 29-24.

This was the third close encounter in as many games this season, which has seen the Drua come away with a loss.

It also continues the away losing run for the side.

While the Drua showed a lot of improvement, they failed to execute when they needed it the most.

A steal from flanker Meli Derenalagi from the breakdown inside their half, gave space for winger and former national 7s rep Ponipate Loganimasi to race his way to the score line for an early 7-0 lead.

The Waratahs were quick to respond, with their forwards driving hard into the Drua’s territory, and were rewarded for their perseverance with a try to equalize.

Minutes later, the Drua regained the lead with a clinical try from number 11, who skillfully beat two Wallabies inside-backs before diving over in the corner, scoring inches from the sideline.

A missed conversion from Caleb Muntz left the score at 12-7.

The Waratahs slowly edged their way into the Drua’s 22m, and after being awarded a penalty, they converted it to close the gap to 12-10.

The visitors continued to press forward, with a series of attacks that saw them dominate possession.

Twelve phases, they were unable to break the Drua defense.

However, their hard work paid off after scoring from a loose ball just inches from the try line, taking a 17-12 lead.

Five minutes to the break, the Drua tried to regroup but were unable to capitalize on a few scoring chances, leaving the Waratahs with a narrow lead heading into the break.

The Waratahs continued to camp inside the Drua’s half, and secured a try from a powerful maul for a 22-12 lead five minutes in.

The Drua managed to spark some magic in the 59th minute, after executing a perfect set piece to see Loganimasi dive in for his second brining the score to 22-19.

The Drua continue with the momentum, and scored an impressive try from a powerful line out, seeing Mesulame Dolokoto peel off the maul and power over the try line for a 24-22 lead.

Both sides displayed impressive set-pieces and defensive lines over the next 20 minutes, with the Drua dominating two big scrums.

However, the Tahs were awarded a penalty try, after a foul play after a strong maul for a 29-24 lead with three minutes to play.

The Drua received a penalty just before the final hooter.

A lineout from the penalty kick proved futile for the Drua, losing possession to the Tahs who kicked the ball into touch for the win.

