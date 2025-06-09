Leleiwasa eyes redemption after first cap

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debutant Issak Fines-Leleiwasa may have walked off the field on the losing side, but the halfback made it clear that wearing the jersey means more than one result.

The livewire No.9 described his first appearance for the Drua as a proud milestone, even though the team fell short on the scoreboard against Moana Pasifika in round one of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Leleiwasa admits the defeat hurt, but says pulling on the Drua colours for the first time was a moment he and his family will cherish.

“It’s obviously disappointing with the result, but I’m super grateful for the opportunity to don these colours. It’s a proud moment for me and my family.”

While the loss stings, he insists there will be no dwelling on it.

For him, representing the Drua is never something to take lightly and the focus has already shifted to redemption.

The Drua now face a tough road assignment against the New South Wales Waratahs this week before returning home to host the Hurricanes.

Leleiwasa expects a physical and demanding encounter, especially with familiar faces across the park, but says the side knows what needs to improve.

“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board, fix a few things, and we’ll be ready.”

For Leleiwasa, the debut chapter has been written.

Now the response begins.

The Drua will meet Waratahs this Friday at 8.35pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

