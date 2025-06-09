It's about the semi-final, not who we play: Byrne

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says tomorrow’s Pacific Nations Cup semi-final is about the occasion, not the opponent.

Fiji will meet Canada, who come into the clash energized by securing Rugby World Cup qualification.

Byrne believes that only raises the stakes for his team.

“Given that it’s a semi-final of the PNC, it carries a lot of significance. It really doesn’t matter who the opponents are.”

He adds that Canada arrived with two missions — to book a World Cup spot and to challenge for the PNC title and now stand firmly in Fiji’s path.

The coach stressed that his side has prepared with the intensity the stage demands and expects his players to rise to the moment.

Fiji faces Canada in the second semi-final tomorrow at 12.35pm, with Japan taking on Tonga in first semi-final at 9.35am.

