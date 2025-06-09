Si Woo Kim commits to Sony Open, quieting LIV Golf rumors

[Source: Reuters]

Si Woo Kim is sticking with the PGA Tour — at least for the first event of the new season.

The Korean golfer posted on Instagram on Friday that he’ll participate in the Sony Open that begins Jan. 15 in Hawaii.

The announcement came amid reports that LIV Golf has been pursuing Kim to join its organization.

“OK guys, see you in (the Sony Open),” Kim said Friday.

The first event of the 2026 season for LIV Golf doesn’t take place until two weeks after the Sony Open, so Kim’s commitment doesn’t rule out a possible change next month.

A report earlier this week said Kim was close to making the switch, but an official close to the 30-year-old rejected the idea.

“It is true that Kim Si-woo, like many Korean players, has been offered a recruitment,” the official told South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper on Thursday.

“However, Kim Si-woo finally expressed his intention to refuse and decided to remain on the PGA Tour.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil told GOLF.com that South Korea is one of the league’s important markets for future growth. Not only has LIV Golf been linked to Kim and Sungjae Im, but the league has also filed a trademark for the team name “Becko East GC.”

Becko, formally spelled Baekho in Korean, means “white tiger,” which is a popular symbol in Korean mythology.

LIV must complete its rosters for the 2026 season by Feb. 4.

Kim is the 47th-ranked golfer in the world. He won the Sony Open in 2023.

