Young Kulas ready to learn from overseas opponents

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

While many of the Fiji Women’s Under-20 players are nervous about their trip to Australia, they are equally excited about the exposure and experience they will gain.

The team, which departed this morning, is eager to learn from their international opponents.

Fiji Football Vice President-West Naziah Ali says the players have been consistent in camp and are ready for their friendly matches.

“So that is something the girls are looking forward to. They are very excited. It will be the first time that we would be playing the future Matildas. So it’s going to be, you know, an exciting match. But also for our girls, it will help them build some confidence.”

The Young Kulas will camp in Australia for a week before returning to Fiji for a brief period.

They will then head to the U.S. for another camp.

In Australia, they are set to face the Future Matildas and Canberra Olympic, and in the U.S., they will play against several university teams.

These friendly matches are designed to prepare the players for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia next month.