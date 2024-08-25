Football

Young Kulas lose first friendly match

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 25, 2024 12:52 pm

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Young Kulas encountered a tough challenge in their first friendly match against Costa Rica, part of their preparations for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

In a behind-closed-doors match this morning, the Young Kulas fell 2-0 to the higher-ranked Costa Rican team.

Despite the defeat, the match provided valuable experience as Fiji prepares for the global tournament next week.

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Head coach Angeline Chua says the match provided them with the chance to experience a different style of play and highlighted areas where we need to improve before the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup next week.


[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji’s next opponent, Morocco, also faced Costa Rica two days ago and suffered a similar 2-0 defeat.

This sets up a critical match between the Young Kulas and Morocco, as both teams look to recover from their losses and refine their strategies ahead of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.


[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

