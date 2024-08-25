Young Kulas lose first friendly match

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Young Kulas encountered a tough challenge in their first friendly match against Costa Rica, part of their preparations for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

In a behind-closed-doors match this morning, the Young Kulas fell 2-0 to the higher-ranked Costa Rican team.

Despite the defeat, the match provided valuable experience as Fiji prepares for the global tournament next week.

Head coach Angeline Chua says the match provided them with the chance to experience a different style of play and highlighted areas where we need to improve before the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup next week.



Fiji’s next opponent, Morocco, also faced Costa Rica two days ago and suffered a similar 2-0 defeat.

This sets up a critical match between the Young Kulas and Morocco, as both teams look to recover from their losses and refine their strategies ahead of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



