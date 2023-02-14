UEFA blamed for Champions League 2022 final chaos

[Source: Reuters]

A review into the chaos before the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid sees organizers UEFA responsible for the events which unfolded.

This included a large number of near misses that nearly led to disaster.

UEFA apologized to Liverpool for initially blaming the Merseyside club’s fans for the mayhem following the release of an independent review.

Article continues after advertisement

The final was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match on May 28, while French police were filmed using tear gas on fans including women and children.

UEFA and French authorities at the time blamed the chaos on ticket fraud, although the review stated there was no evidence to support such claims.

UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis apologized on behalf of the soccer body to those that were affected by the events.

Liverpool says they were disappointed that they had not received a copy of the report before it surfaced in several British media outlets hours before it was officially released.