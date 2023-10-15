Traditional footballing rivals brace for final

The central question looming over the Courts Inter District Championship Super Premier final today is whether Fiji’s emerging football sensation, Nabil Begg, will take to the field.

Begg, alongside his RC Manubhai Ba team, is set to face off against Tigers Lautoka in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3:30 pm.

However, Begg sustained an injury and had to be stretchered out during the 4-0 win over Navua in the semi-final.

Article continues after advertisement

As the Ba camp maintains a tight-lipped stance on the issue, another rising star, Mohammed Raheem, becomes one to watch closely.

Raheem secured a hattrick yesterday and is currently the tournament’s top goal scorer with four impressive strikes, all from long range.

Lautoka, on the other hand, has had a brief recovery after a convincing 4-1 victory over Suva in extra time last night.

Key players like the impressive Sitivani Cavuilagi, brothers Epeli Leiroti and Aporosa Yada along with Saula Waqa and Sairusi Nalaubu, hold the key to Lautoka’s success.

Ba has a rich history, having won the tournament 24 times and making its 44th IDC final appearance, while Lautoka boasts 18 titles and this marks its 29th final appearance at the tournament.

In addition to the Super Premier final, the day promises more exciting action, including the premier final where Tavua takes on Nadroga at 11:30 am.

Before that, at 9:30 am, Bua faces Northland Tailevu in the senior final.

At 1:30 pm, the Fiji women’s team will compete against New Caledonia in an international friendly.

For those eager to catch all the action, the commentaries of the premier, women’s, and the main final will be available on Mirchi FM.