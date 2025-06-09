Temporary floodlights set for IDC

[File Photo]

Excitement is building in Ba as the town prepares to host the 2025 FMF Inter-District Championship at the newly refurbished 4R Govind Park Stadium, with temporary floodlights set to illuminate the football tournament.

Ba Town Council Special Administrators Chair Moshim Khan confirmed that installation and testing of the temporary lights are in their final stages, ensuring the venue will be ready in time for the IDC.

He says the council successfully achieved an average of 1,200 lux during testing, a standard suitable for night football matches.

“Over the weekend we completed the lighting project, and this week we’ll sit down with the Fiji Football Association to finalize preparations.”

The return of the IDC to Ba after nearly a decade is expected to draw large crowds, with the council preparing additional car park spaces at the Namusa racecourse and Xavier College to accommodate over 1,000 vehicles.

With 85% of stadium preparations already completed, the finishing touches are now being made to ensure Ba is ready to welcome fans back for one of Fiji’s biggest football events.

Meanwhile, the pool draws will be done at 11am at the FMF Gymnasium, Suva.

The competition will start next Tuesday to Sunday.

