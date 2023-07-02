Tavua holds Suva to a draw

Tavua came from behind to hold Suva to a 2-all draw in round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Samuela Drudru and Rusiate Matererega had put Suva to a 2-0 lead but Junior Singh of Tavua managed to pull one back just before halftime.

An error by Suva proved costly as Tavua managed to equalize via a penalty by Ratu Dau.

The result sees Suva at fourth place on the ladder with 18 points while Tavua remains at the foot of the table with four points.

In another match, Nadi beat Navua 1-0.

Ame Votoniu netted the lone goal.

In the Senior League, Rakiraki beat Northland Tailevu 3-0.