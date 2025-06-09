South Africa stun South Korea in Mexico

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

South Africa has secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over South Korea.

The decisive moment came in the 63rd minute when Thapelo Maseko found the back of the net, sealing a historic result for his side.

The win marks South Africa’s first progression to the knockout stage of the tournament, highlighting the team’s resilience after a challenging start to their campaign.

South Korea pushed throughout the match in search of an equaliser, but South Africa’s defence held firm to secure all three points and advance in the competition.