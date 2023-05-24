Second loss for Junior Bula Boys

[File Photo]

A brave first-half effort was not enough for the Digicel Junior Bula Boys after going down to USA in its second FIFA Under World Cup match today.

Fiji lost 3-0 to the Americans after a brilliant defensive display in the first half that saw the game locked up nil-all at the break.

The side held on for another 11 minutes in the second spell before USA scored its first goal and another two later in the match.

The national U20 side lost to Slovakia 4-0 in the first match.

Their last pool game will be against Ecuador on Saturday.