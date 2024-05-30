Seaqaqa, Nadogo register wins on day 1

Nadogo stunned favourites Bua 2-0 in the President’s Cup at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Both teams were locked at nil-all at the breather as Nadogo had other ideas in the second half.

Irfan Hussein opened the account while Viliame Koroi sealed the win for Nadogo.

Article continues after advertisement

Seaqaqa, in the first match today, defeated Dreketi 2-1.

Meleki Ravulo and Zoheb Khan scored for Seaqaqa while Filipe Nayava pulled one back for Dreketi.

The Digicel Fiji FACT will kick off tomorrow at 12:30pm tomorrow with Nadi vs Nadroga clash.