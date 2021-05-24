Home

Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE's worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|
Football

Portugal is FIFA Futsal World Cup champion

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 8:07 am

Portugal has been crowned champion after defeating Argentina 2-1 to win the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The winners had a strong start with a goal from Pany Varela in the first 15 minutes of the match.

Varela struck again in the second spell for  Portugal’s second goal.

Argentina’s Angel Claudino netted his side’s only goal.

Brazil won third place as they defeated Kazakhstan 4-2 in the play-off.

 

 

