Portugal is FIFA Futsal World Cup champion

Portugal has been crowned champion after defeating Argentina 2-1 to win the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The winners had a strong start with a goal from Pany Varela in the first 15 minutes of the match.

Varela struck again in the second spell for Portugal’s second goal.

Article continues after advertisement

Argentina’s Angel Claudino netted his side’s only goal.

Brazil won third place as they defeated Kazakhstan 4-2 in the play-off.