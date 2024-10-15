Overall improvement needed for Nadro: Toma

Nadroga Coach Viliame Toma says the stallions will need to come back stronger after a disappointing 7-0 loss in their opening Group B match against Extra Supermarket Rewa in the 2024 FMF IDC.

Toma acknowledged Rewa’s dominant performance but also pointed out how the challenging weather conditions impacted the Stallions’ game.

“The boys gave their all, but I think the weather also played a part in affecting our game, so congrats to Rewa,” he said.

“We need overall improvement, from the goalkeeper right up to our forwards. We’ll regroup, analyze our mistakes, and talk about it tonight.”

With this defeat behind them, Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga will look to turn things around when they face RC Manubhai Ba in their second match tomorrow at 4 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries of selected matches on MIRCHI FM.