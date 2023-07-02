NZ thumps Solomon Islands to reach semis

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

New Zealand is the third team to secure a place in the semi-final of the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship.

The Kiwis smoothly sailed past the Solomon Islands 19-0 in the third quarter-final fixture at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

They join the Digicel Young Kulas and Samoa in the last four.

Article continues after advertisement

They scored 12 goals in just the first half of the match and seven more in the second spell.

New Zealand will face either Vanuatu or the Cook Islands who will meet in the last quarter-final match tonight at 7 at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

The Young Kulas will take on Samoa in the semi-final on Wednesday.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.