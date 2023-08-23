Northern U19 schools on track in IDC

[ Source: FSSA/Facebook ]

Northern schools are doing well on Day One of the Digicel Fiji Secondary School Inter-District Championship.

Three northern-based schools in the Under-19 grade have all recorded wins in their clashes today.

All Saints Secondary School defeated Sigatoka Valley 2-0, Labasa College beat Sigatoka Andhra 2-0 and Labasa Muslim thumped Rishikul Sanatan 3-0.

Article continues after advertisement

In other U19 results, Tavua beat Tilak 1-0, Korovuto thumped Vashist Muni 4-1, AD Patel Ba edged Natabua High School 2-0, Vunimono fell to Xavier 0-1 while Pandit Vishnu Deo Memorial College lost 1-3 to Ba Sangam.

In the girl’s division, defending champions Xavier College defeated Nadi Sangam 2-0, Vunimoli College thrashed Latter Day Saints 5-0, Vashist Muni beat Dreketi 2-0, Sabeto outclassed Vunimono 6-1, All Saints and Korovuto drew 1-1, Central

College and Korovuto played to a nil-all draw with similar results seen in the All Saints vs Sigatoka Andhra match.

Matches are being held at All Saints Secondary School grounds 1 and 2, Batikama, Labasa Sangam, and Labasa Muslim ground A and B.