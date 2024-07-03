Nasova, Toma and Ravia joins Nadroga FC

Matiasi Toma, Martin Nasova and Tevita Ravia [Source: Nadroga FC/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri FC’s Martin Nasova, Nadi FC’s goalkeeper Tevita Ravia and former player Matiasi Toma are set to join Nadroga FC.

Nasova’s formidable presence, Ravia’s standout performances in the previous season, and Toma’s comeback after a hiatus are anticipated to strengthen the team for the upcoming Digicel Fiji Premier League starting this week.

The trio are expected to feature for the side in the DFPL that will kick off this week.

Labasa FC will host Nadroga FC this Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, at 1pm, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Ba FC before Nasinu FC battles Nadi FC at 3 pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Also at 3pm, Navua will host Lautoka FC at the Uprising Sports Complex while Rewa FC will battle Suva FC at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Rewa-Suva game on Mirchi FM.