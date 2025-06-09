Matanisiga ruled out as Bula FC reshuffle ahead of Round Three

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC defender Gabriele Matanisiga has been ruled out of this weekend’s OFC Pro League Round Three clash due to a back injury.

The setback comes as the side prepares to face Vanuatu United in Melbourne on Sunday.

Head coach Stephane Auvray confirmed Matanisiga’s absence while also revealing that three players are gradually returning from injury.

“We have one injury; one player is out; three players are coming back from injury. So it’s part of the life of a club, you know, of a season. You always have to juggle between the injuries and try to make the best out of it.”

Auvray acknowledged that injuries are an inevitable part of a long campaign but believes the situation also opens the door for others to step up.

“It’s good for some players. It gives them a chance to show what they can do as well.”

Among those edging closer to full fitness is Ryan Naresh, who had been building form before suffering an injury in New Zealand. Young midfielder Veleni Rasorewa is also returning, while Delon Shankar continues his recovery after spending the past two to three months sidelined.

Despite the injury concerns, Bula FC will look to remain competitive as they head into a crucial Round Three fixture.

They take on Vanuatu United at 2pm this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.

