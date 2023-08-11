Mataisuva applauds teammates

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva’s goalkeeper, Akuila Mataisuva says it’s a perfect start for the side in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament.

This is after they beat Extra Supermarket Rewa 1-nil in a hard-fought victory at Prince Charles Park.

Mataisuva says he applauds the team’s determination, especially in a relentless rain that drenched the field making in hard for them to play on.

Akuila Mataisuva. [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

However, the lanky goalkeeper stresses the importance of maintaining this level of performance throughout the tournament, acknowledging that consistency will be the key to their continued success.

“Every team’s first game is an important one and I do believe this is a good start for the Suva side but like I said, it’s not the end of the tournament it’s just a start, the first game. We’ve got another two very crucial matches.”

On the other side of the pitch, Rewa found themselves on the losing end of the contest, an outcome that Coach Rodeck Singh says could have gone either way.

Singh says they will need to bounce back and secure a win that would help them regain their footing in the tournament.

“We’ve put ourselves in this stage and now we will have to find a way to fight Labasa tomorrow.”

Lautoka is currently playing Navua.