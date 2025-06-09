Man City and Premier League settle dispute over sponsorship rules

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester City said on Monday they have reached a settlement with the Premier League in their dispute over the league’s Associated Party Transactions rules.

City said they accepted that the current APT rules, which regulate commercial deals between clubs and companies linked to their owners if deemed over fair market value, are “valid and binding”, with both parties agreeing to terminate legal proceedings.

The case is separate from the charges City are facing over alleged breaches of financial rules.’

The current APT rules were adopted in November after the majority of the English top-flight clubs voted in favour of some amendments to the previous rules, which were also challenged by City.

An independent tribunal ruled in February that aspects of the league’s APT rules “were found to be unlawful.” In response, the Premier League said the tribunal’s ruling did not affect the “valid operation” of its current APT rules.

