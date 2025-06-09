Leadership change at Ba football

Source: Ba FC / Facebook

The Ba Football Association have once again announced the reshuffle of its committee members, with Praneel Dayal stepping in as the new interim president.

The change comes as former interim president Diva Singh is reportedly applying for leave, leading to Dayal’s appointment in the interim role.

The restructured committee also sees the appointment of Farhad Bhamji and Zaim Ali, both based in New Zealand, as Vice Presidents.

Article continues after advertisement

Zaim Ali previously served as the interim vice president of finance during 2022–2023. Additionally, Zahida Hussein has been named as the female vice president.

Further changes include last year’s team manager, Vincent Ali, now taking on the role of regional league director, as well as serving as a Board Member for Local Regional League matters.

Other key appointments include Sabrina Khan as General Secretary, Alex Singh as Treasurer, and Faiz Javed Jan as Board Member for Ethics, Disciplinary, and Legal affairs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.