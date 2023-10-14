Lautoka thumps Suva, to meet Ba

Sitiveni Cavuilagi [right] celebrates with Saula Waqa after scoring for Lautoka in the extra-time against Suva

An all-western final is set at the Courts Inter District Championship as Tigers Lautoka prepares to take on RC Manubhai Ba in the Super Premier grade.

This thrilling prospect emerged after Lautoka dismantled defending champions, Suva, with a commanding 4-1 victory in extra-time during the second semi-final.

At full-time, both teams were level at 1-1. However, in extra time, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Sairusi Nalaubu, and Aporosa Yada found the back of the net, shattering the dreams of the Whites.

Lautoka gained an early lead in the first half thanks to Sakaraia Naisua, who capitalized on an error by Suva’s goalkeeper, Akuila Mateisuva.

Lautoka led 1-0 at halftime but Suva struck back after the restart, with Samuela Drudru leveling the scores.

The Blues will play Ba at 3pm.

In the premier final, Tavua will face Nadroga at 11:30 am.

Earlier in the day, at 9:30 am, Bua will compete against Northland Tailevu.

At 1:30 pm, the Fiji women’s team will play against New Caledonia in an international friendly.

You can catch the commentaries of the premier, women’s, and the main final on Mirchi FM.