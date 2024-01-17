Labasa women to play NZ champs in pool

[Source: OFC]

Fiji football’s women’s champions Labasa has been drawn in pool B of the OFC Women’s Champions League to be played in Honiara in the Solomon Islands in March.

Labasa will face New Zealand’s Auckland United FC, Veitongo FC from Tonga and the yet to be determined representative from New Caledonia.

The host nation’s champions Henderson Eels FC are in Group A and will face Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United FC, Avatiu FC from the Cook Islands and the Vanuatu representative team.

Five teams competed in the inaugural tournament in PNG last year and the growth of women’s football throughout Oceania is reflected in the tournament being expanded to eight teams this year’s edition.

Six teams have been confirmed for the tournament with the representatives from New Caledonia and Vanuatu yet to be determined.

The two highest-placed teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.