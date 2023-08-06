Labasa vs Ba match ends in a draw

The Labasa versus Ba match in round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League concluded in a goalless draw.

Labasa holds the fourth position on the DFPL points table, while Ba is situated in the sixth spot.

The Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri match is taking place at the Uprising Sports Centre, while Lautoka is facing Rewa at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Two matches, Suva versus Nadroga at Lawaqa Park and Nadi versus Tavua at Prince Charles Park, have been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.