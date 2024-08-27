Kumar thanks Fiji FA for Sports Award nomination

Anushil Kumar, the General Manager Operations for the Fiji Football Association [left] receives the nominee award

While all eyes are on the athletes nominated for the Fiji Sports Awards, it’s important to recognize the teams and individuals who support these nominees behind the scenes, pushing them to reach such great heights.

One such individual is Anushil Kumar, the General Manager Operations for the Fiji Football Association, who is one of the nominees for the ONOC Hanisi Erasito Administrator of the Year Award.

This is the first time Kumar’s been nominated for this prestigious award.

Kumar expresses his gratitude to Fiji FA for giving him the opportunity to be involved in organizing and leading the national team at major events such as the Pacific Games.

“I feel so special and happy that my association nominated me for this Sports Administrator Award. It gives me a sense of excitement and inner happiness knowing that the hard work you put into sports administration in the country is recognized, and your federation chooses you as their nominee.”

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are proud of Kumar’s accomplishments.

He says Kumar has been instrumental in the development of sports in the country and looks forward to more great contributions from their Operations Manager.

“Fiji FA made three nominations: Technical Director Timo, Anushil Kumar for Sports Administrator, and our Fiji U20 team. We believe these three have made a significant impact.”

The Fiji Sports Awards will be held later this week.