Kumar takes over Lautoka for IDC

Lautoka FC has secured the expertise of former Fiji Football Association technical director Ravinesh Kumar to lead the team as head coach for the upcoming IDC.

Kumar, renowned for his monumental achievement of guiding the Fiji Under-20 team to the nation’s first-ever World Cup qualification, brings a wealth of tactical knowledge and experience to the Blues.

He will be supported by assistant coaches Anginesh Prasad and Shivam Raj.

The seasoned campaigner was last recently seen in the domestic arena during the 2023 IDC, where he guided Suva FC.

More recently, in 2024, Kumar was involved in international football as the manager of the Samoa national football team.

His deep roots in district football are well known, having previously mentored both Lautoka and Ba during his coaching career.

During his playing days, Kumar also featured for his home team, Ba, and Nasinu.

The task ahead for Kumar and the Blues is massive as they compete in a tough Group A at the IDC, which features defending champions Labasa, Capital City side Suva, and the Nadi Jetsetters.

The FMF IDC 2025 starts from next Tuesday in Ba.

