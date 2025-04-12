Khem returns; Labasa hopes to continue winning momentum

Anish Khem.

Labasa’s Anish Khem is back in their lineup for the Extra Premier League.

Labasa coach Alvin Chand says Khem returned from Australia recently and will be staying for a while in his hometown.

As for the whole team, Chand says the boys are looking sharp with the full squad back in training, including injured players who have recovered.

Chand also said the team is aware that Ba is winless at the moment, so they will be putting pressure in Labasa’s backyard to register their three points.

“I told my boys, getting on top of the table is easy, but remaining there is a task. Boys have been training for the past four weeks and we hope to continue with our lead and give the crowd our best performance.”

The coach thanks the supporters for having faith in the home team and hopes to give them positive results on home soil.

The Babasiga Lions will meet Ba today at 6pm at Subrail Park, Labasa.

