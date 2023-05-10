Junior Bula Boys ready for World Cup

Digicel Junior Bula Boys coach Robert Mimms says they are not going to the FIFA U20 World Cup to make up the numbers but be competitive.

The team was also named last night at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba with family also attending.

Mimms believes the current lot will create problems for teams in their pool.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has been locked alongside Ecuador, US and Slovakia.

He says the players have been preparing well and they will be out to stamp their mark.

“We going to go there and we are going to be competitive, we like to think we are organized, we are fit and we go some really good talent in the team so we think we can cause a few teams a few problems.”

Mimms says win, lose or draw, they will give it their all especially for the white jersey.

He says their target is to get positive results during the World Cup in Argentina.

Fiji play their first match against Solvakia on the 21st of this month.

The side will depart on the weekend.