Football

Free entry for Labasa’s famous fan

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

August 27, 2025 3:40 pm

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

One of Fiji’s most passionate and loyal soccer fan, Mohammed Izaz Janif, will watch any Fiji Football Association-organized event for free.

The Fiji FA has proudly recognised Janif’s loyalty through the presentation of a prestigious Gold Card.

Janif, a renowned fan of Labasa, made a courtesy visit to the Fiji FA headquarters, where he was awarded the honor that grants him free entry to all Fiji FA-sanctioned events.

Originally from Bocalevu, he considers himself an ambassador for Labasa football.

According to Fiji FA, the gesture acknowledges not only his loyalty to Labasa but also his unwavering dedication to Fijian football over the years.

A familiar presence at Subrail Park, his distinctive laughter became an unforgettable feature of the 2025 Extra Battle of the Giants, instantly lifting the atmosphere and capturing the hearts of players, spectators, and media alike.

His spontaneous commentary trended widely on social media, and his laughter proved contagious across the stands.

Izaz’s natural charisma drew crowds of people eager to take photos and record videos of him, particularly when he delivered his now-famous line- ‘88 minutes, 99 seconds.’

That catchphrase quickly went viral, transforming him from a devoted supporter into a cultural symbol of Labasa football’s passion and identity.

