First Muslim to play for England’s national football team

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence made history yesterday by becoming the first Muslim to play for England’s senior team.

The 25-year-old came off the bench in Belgrade, replacing Chelsea’s Reece James in the 69th minute of England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win.

His debut is a significant moment for British Muslims, who make up 6% of the population but are under-represented in professional football.

Spence’s rise to the senior England squad is seen as an important breakthrough for British Muslims in the sport.

