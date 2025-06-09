Fiji Kulas fall to PNG in MSG Cup final

Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2025 - PNG

Papua New Guinea has claimed the inaugural Women’s Melanesian Spearhead Group Prime Ministers Cup after thumping the Fiji Kulas 3–0 in the final this afternoon.

Trailing 1–0 at the break, the Kulas were no match for the hosts, who went on to score two more goals.

Kulas head coach Angeline Chua says that while the rainy weather affected their game plan, she is happy with how her side stood up to PNG.

“I think being able to play in all different conditions is very important, especially when the pitch is wet. There’s a lot to take back from this tournament.”

The Fiji Kulas defeated PNG 2–1 in their opening game, thumped Solomon Islands 2–0, and beat Vanuatu 3–1 before losing in the final.

The side returns to the country later this week.

